STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Staff shortage: Kerala govt to recruit doctors from private hospitals

With manpower shortage plaguing Covid control measures in the state capital, authorities are now considering hiring medical practitioners from the private sector. 

Published: 08th September 2020 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Shainu Mohan 
Express News Service

KOCHI: With manpower shortage plaguing Covid control measures in the state capital, authorities are now considering hiring medical practitioners from the private sector. The increase in number of daily positive cases has put the health department in a spot. While the effort to recruit more doctors failed, the fear of Onam cluster forming and protests triggered by recent political events are challenges for the state. According to official sources, a desperate district administration is planning to recruit house surgeons and junior doctors from private medical colleges in the district, including Gokulam Medical College Hospital, SUT Medical College, Vattapara and CSI Medical College, Karakkonam. 

These medical colleges are currently Covid-19 Care Centres. The decision comes after nearly 115 temporary medical officers in the district resigned from Covid -19 duty to protest the salary cut introduced by the state government.“There is a spurt in Category C and D Covid-19 cases in the district and we need more doctors. The district administration may soon issue an order to recruit house surgeons and junior doctors from the private medical colleges.

Those of them joining Covid duty will be paid a stipend as compared to the unpaid service they were offering at their respective institutions,” said an official. Currently, there are around 27 active CFLTCs in the state capital and around 3,537 patients are under treatment at various hospitals in the district. 

Though hundreds of medical professionals have registered to be part of the Covid brigade, district authorities could get a positive response from only three or four doctors from the pool. District authorities are also planning to pull doctors from community health centres (CHC) for Covid-19 duty. “CHCs have multiple doctors and we may recruit them to get more hands on the deck. We may be able to mobilise around 60 doctors from CHCs,” said an official.

The district health authorities also severely criticised the ruling party for not taking a stand on the recent political protests. “Even religious organisations have accepted the current situation. We don’t know why the political parties won’t. Wityh protest marches happening everyday, activists are moving around and meeting people. We are preparing for the worst,” said an official.

IN A NUTSHELL

The decision comes after nearly 115 temporary medical officers resigned from Covid duty

Recruits would come in from institutions like Gokulam Medical College Hospital, SUT Medical College, Vattapara and CSI  Medical College, Karakkonam 

Almost 60 doctors to be recruited from community health centres

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 private hospitals doctors
India Matters
102-year-old Mummaneni Subbamma. (Photo| EPS)
102-yr-old AP woman recovers from Covid-19 in home isolation
Adventures Overlandare will soon open bookings for a Delhi to London bus tour, May 2021.
Adventures Overland: Now, travel from Delhi to London by road in 70 days
The Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Photo | EPS)
Mission Ayodhya fulfilled, seers' body now vows to ‘liberate’ Kashi, Mathura
A volunteer is injected with either an experimental COVID-19 vaccine or a comparison shot as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential vaccine, led by Oxford University. (File photo
'Disturbing trend': Parents delaying kids' vaccination due to Covid fear

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The persistence of the fire for eight days has weakened the superstructure of the vessel (Photo | AP)
Oil spill in Indian Ocean, leak 'under control' says Sri Lanka
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp