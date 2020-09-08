Staff shortage: Kerala govt to recruit doctors from private hospitals

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With manpower shortage plaguing Covid control measures in the state capital, authorities are now considering hiring medical practitioners from the private sector. The increase in number of daily positive cases has put the health department in a spot. While the effort to recruit more doctors failed, the fear of Onam cluster forming and protests triggered by recent political events are challenges for the state. According to official sources, a desperate district administration is planning to recruit house surgeons and junior doctors from private medical colleges in the district, including Gokulam Medical College Hospital, SUT Medical College, Vattapara and CSI Medical College, Karakkonam.

These medical colleges are currently Covid-19 Care Centres. The decision comes after nearly 115 temporary medical officers in the district resigned from Covid -19 duty to protest the salary cut introduced by the state government.“There is a spurt in Category C and D Covid-19 cases in the district and we need more doctors. The district administration may soon issue an order to recruit house surgeons and junior doctors from the private medical colleges.

Those of them joining Covid duty will be paid a stipend as compared to the unpaid service they were offering at their respective institutions,” said an official. Currently, there are around 27 active CFLTCs in the state capital and around 3,537 patients are under treatment at various hospitals in the district.

Though hundreds of medical professionals have registered to be part of the Covid brigade, district authorities could get a positive response from only three or four doctors from the pool. District authorities are also planning to pull doctors from community health centres (CHC) for Covid-19 duty. “CHCs have multiple doctors and we may recruit them to get more hands on the deck. We may be able to mobilise around 60 doctors from CHCs,” said an official.

The district health authorities also severely criticised the ruling party for not taking a stand on the recent political protests. “Even religious organisations have accepted the current situation. We don’t know why the political parties won’t. Wityh protest marches happening everyday, activists are moving around and meeting people. We are preparing for the worst,” said an official.

IN A NUTSHELL

The decision comes after nearly 115 temporary medical officers resigned from Covid duty

Recruits would come in from institutions like Gokulam Medical College Hospital, SUT Medical College, Vattapara and CSI Medical College, Karakkonam

Almost 60 doctors to be recruited from community health centres