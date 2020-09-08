STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Strict reverse quarantine for elderly, critically ill, says VS Sunil Kumar

Around nine per cent of those who have contracted the infection are between the age group of 60 and 90, while the remaining are between the 20 and 50 years, he said.

Published: 08th September 2020 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As the number of Covid patients in the district is likely to increase in the coming months, Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar on Monday said that elderly and critical patients will be put under strict reverse quarantine.The minister, who is in charge of the district with regard to Covid-19, said since Ernakulam is likely to witness an average of 350-400 patients daily, caution should be exercised in all areas. “The anticipated Covid numbers for the month of August proved 97.8 per cent accurate.

Based on this, the district administration is making preparations,” he said. With many curbs being lifted, public transportation has increased. “Hence, we have to be more careful. Social distancing, hand sanitisers and masks should become a part of life,” he said.

Around nine per cent of those who have contracted the infection are between the age group of 60 and 90, while the remaining are between the 20 and 50 years, he said. “If the disease spreads among those above 50 years of age, the mortality rate will go up. Therefore, reverse quarantine will be imposed on the vulnerable section of the population,” he added. The health and local self-government departments and district administration will jointly organise a campaign to popularise reverse quarantine. The labour department has been instructed to prevent the spread of the disease among guest workers, he said.

COVID TRACKER

Total confirmed cases    7,491
Active cases    2,437
Recoveries    5,009
Deaths    45
Samples sent for testing    796
Results received    865
Results awaited    882
Persons added to hospital isolation    208
Discharged from hospital isolation    165
Persons at Covid Care Centres    103
Persons added to home quarantine    1,256
Released from home quarantine    1,080
Total people under home quarantine    16,572
Calls received at call centre    300
Calls to IMA telemedicine    512

184 recover in dist,130 test positive 
Kochi: The district recorded more recoveries than fresh Covid cases on Monday. While 130 people tested positive for the infection, 184 recovered and got discharged. Among the newly infected cases, 125 contracted the illness through local transmission, including two health workers. Of the local contact cases, 22 are from Thirkkakara, 10 from Mattanchery and nine from Palluruthy. At present, there are 2,437 active cases in the district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
reverse quarantine COVID 19
India Matters
102-year-old Mummaneni Subbamma. (Photo| EPS)
102-yr-old AP woman recovers from Covid-19 in home isolation
Adventures Overlandare will soon open bookings for a Delhi to London bus tour, May 2021.
Adventures Overland: Now, travel from Delhi to London by road in 70 days
The Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Photo | EPS)
Mission Ayodhya fulfilled, seers' body now vows to ‘liberate’ Kashi, Mathura
A volunteer is injected with either an experimental COVID-19 vaccine or a comparison shot as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential vaccine, led by Oxford University. (File photo
'Disturbing trend': Parents delaying kids' vaccination due to Covid fear

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The persistence of the fire for eight days has weakened the superstructure of the vessel (Photo | AP)
Oil spill in Indian Ocean, leak 'under control' says Sri Lanka
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp