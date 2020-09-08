Strict reverse quarantine for elderly, critically ill, says VS Sunil Kumar

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As the number of Covid patients in the district is likely to increase in the coming months, Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar on Monday said that elderly and critical patients will be put under strict reverse quarantine.The minister, who is in charge of the district with regard to Covid-19, said since Ernakulam is likely to witness an average of 350-400 patients daily, caution should be exercised in all areas. “The anticipated Covid numbers for the month of August proved 97.8 per cent accurate.

Based on this, the district administration is making preparations,” he said. With many curbs being lifted, public transportation has increased. “Hence, we have to be more careful. Social distancing, hand sanitisers and masks should become a part of life,” he said.

Around nine per cent of those who have contracted the infection are between the age group of 60 and 90, while the remaining are between the 20 and 50 years, he said. “If the disease spreads among those above 50 years of age, the mortality rate will go up. Therefore, reverse quarantine will be imposed on the vulnerable section of the population,” he added. The health and local self-government departments and district administration will jointly organise a campaign to popularise reverse quarantine. The labour department has been instructed to prevent the spread of the disease among guest workers, he said.

COVID TRACKER

Total confirmed cases 7,491

Active cases 2,437

Recoveries 5,009

Deaths 45

Samples sent for testing 796

Results received 865

Results awaited 882

Persons added to hospital isolation 208

Discharged from hospital isolation 165

Persons at Covid Care Centres 103

Persons added to home quarantine 1,256

Released from home quarantine 1,080

Total people under home quarantine 16,572

Calls received at call centre 300

Calls to IMA telemedicine 512

184 recover in dist,130 test positive

Kochi: The district recorded more recoveries than fresh Covid cases on Monday. While 130 people tested positive for the infection, 184 recovered and got discharged. Among the newly infected cases, 125 contracted the illness through local transmission, including two health workers. Of the local contact cases, 22 are from Thirkkakara, 10 from Mattanchery and nine from Palluruthy. At present, there are 2,437 active cases in the district.