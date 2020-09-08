STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Sweet serendipity

Meet Meera Fathima, a Saudi Arabia-based Malayali photographer who ventured into the world of colours and flavours quite accidentally and found her cup of tea there

Published: 08th September 2020 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Meera Fathima,  food stylist and photographer

By Express News Service

KOCHI: For Meera Fathima, the foray into food photography was nothing but a ‘sweet accident’. Two years ago, when she was gifted a DSLR by her husband, little did she know that one day she’d be wading through the world of food photography, freezing ‘delicious frames’, conducting workshops and giving tutorials to aspiring photographers.Now in Kerala for a break, this Saudi Arabia-based dentist-turned-photographer has managed to break bread with the profession, taking up multiple assignments in the Gulf country and back home.

“When I first laid my hands on the camera, I had zero clue about the equipment or the vast prospects of food photography. After I became familiar with the equipment, I started clicking pictures of household things, but soon ran out of subjects. That’s when I began clicking food. The pictures I uploaded on my Instagram were flooded with appreciation. Soon, this turned into a profession,” says Meera. Over the last two years, Meera has worked with major food outlets and clients in Saudi Arabia, including The Sandwich Gallery and Omega Foods, clicking tantalising food shots which left the foodies drooling.

From styling to photography
Interestingly, for Meera, it all began with workshops. “A few of my friends wanted me to hold workshops. I did that by associating with a blogger friend and it went well. Then, I did one in Bengaluru which was a great experience. Once back in Saudi Arabia, I was determined to continue work there too,” says Meera.

She kick-started her career in the country by approaching food bloggers, one of who decided to associate with her. “Getting a foothold in Saudi was tough, but thankfully I managed to do well. During my brief stint, I managed to take up 15 independent assignments, besides working with one of the best in the industry,” says the photographer.  

As she went about with her work, Meera discovered what ‘clicked’ for her. “A human element in the picture gives it life. Also, I think dark, moody images really work. A picture needs to be dynamic and an element of motion always makes it look realistic,” says Meera. Now in Kerala for a break, Meera’s plans were thwarted when Covid struck. But, she wanted to continue doing what she loved. “Two things I did here was finding local clients and starting online tutorials. Both were great experiences,” she adds.

Though she left her props at home in Jeddah, Meera found what she needed in her mother’s kitchen. Soon, she was working with clients like Gunsberg and Ossoro, Rage Coffee and Meron Hydrocolloids. “Though Covid prevents us from travelling freely, I do take up assignments on a monthly basis or as per the customers’ requirements,” says Meera.

‘Food Styling and Photography Workshop for beginners’ is keeping her busy now, helping many photography enthusiasts get closer to their dreams. Meera, whose latest tutorial includes session on food photography with blogger Anjana Gopakumar, finds gratification when her ‘students’ respond enthusiastically to the sessions. 

Food photography - A few tips
■   Know your equipment: The focus should be on knowing your gear, whatever that is, rather than owning a costly one. It’s about your skill and not the equipment
■   Natural light: Trust natural light, which is free and abundant.
■   Overuse of prop: A prop is nothing but just a prop. Don’t let it overshadow the food. All one needs is a white plate or a white sheet. Go minimal.
■   Step-by-step: Photography as an art is all about learning it. Learn the basic before taking the next step.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
102-year-old Mummaneni Subbamma. (Photo| EPS)
102-yr-old AP woman recovers from Covid-19 in home isolation
Adventures Overlandare will soon open bookings for a Delhi to London bus tour, May 2021.
Adventures Overland: Now, travel from Delhi to London by road in 70 days
The Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Photo | EPS)
Mission Ayodhya fulfilled, seers' body now vows to ‘liberate’ Kashi, Mathura
A volunteer is injected with either an experimental COVID-19 vaccine or a comparison shot as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential vaccine, led by Oxford University. (File photo
'Disturbing trend': Parents delaying kids' vaccination due to Covid fear

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The persistence of the fire for eight days has weakened the superstructure of the vessel (Photo | AP)
Oil spill in Indian Ocean, leak 'under control' says Sri Lanka
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp