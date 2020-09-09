Ernakulam district sees biggest Covid spike of 318 cases

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Breaking into 300-plus new cases for the first time, Ernakulam registered its biggest single-day spike on Tuesday. With 318 new cases, the situation is slowly slipping out of control in the district as hinted by Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar on Monday. Among the 304 locally infected cases, many new clusters were reported in the Kochi agglomeration on the day.

Twenty-one migrant labourers tested positive at the construction site of a textile brand in Kaloor, raising concern among health department officials. “We have devised a special Paipra-model strategy to contain the spread. The area was identified as a Covid cluster on Monday and tests were started on a priority basis. Luckily, the workers are living inside the compound and we are not expecting any transmission to the local residents as of now,” said Dr S Sreedevi, additional district medical officer and district surveillance officer.

However, the division councillor alleged lethargic approach from officials in shifting Covid positive patients. “Around 300 labourers under four construction companies are working for the project. The spread started with the death of the Vazhakkala-based owner of one of the companies a few weeks ago. Two persons turned positive on Monday, triggering further testing in the area. Covid positive patients are still lodged inside the compound along with other contacts in quarantine. Despite the demand to shift the confirmed cases to FLTCs (First-Line Treatment Centres), no action has been taken so far,” said M G Aristotle, councillor, Kaloor division.

Around 158 persons have already undergone antigen tests and remaining will be completed by Wednesday. Similarly, 16 cases were reported from a single source at Kalamassery. Multiple cases were also reported from areas like Vengola, Pallippuram, Nedumbassery, Maradu, Fort Kochi, Palluruthy, Mattanchery and Udayamperoor on Tuesday. 14 persons arrived from abroad or other states. As many as 13 health workers also tested positive on the day. Meanwhile, 204 persons recovered.