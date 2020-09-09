STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Four police officers of North station test positive

Four police officers of Ernakulam North police station have tested positive for Covid-19. Following this, 14 police personnel of the station were placed in quarantine.

Published: 09th September 2020 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Four police officers of Ernakulam North police station have tested positive for Covid-19. Following this, 14 police personnel of the station were placed in quarantine. With this, the smooth functioning of the station has been severely hit, said officers.Of the officers- a Sub-Inspector, two Additional Sub-Inspectors and a civil police officer- two tested positive on Monday while the rest on Tuesday. 

It is suspected that the officers contracted the virus from any of the accused arrested recently. However the exact source of  infection is yet unknown.According to the officers, the available persons on duty after the routine weekly offs and leaves, come to a mere 16 in the station with a staff strength of 52. However, four police officials — two from Central  station and one each from Palarivattom and Kadavanthra stations — have been deputed as per a temporary working arrangement.

The disease spread among police force, which is in the frontline of the fight against the pandemic, has become a serious concern among the officers. Earlier, 59 police officers were put under quarantine at Kalamasserry police station after two cops there   tested positive in June. Earlier, a working arrangement of keeping half the strength on reserve to avoid disruption of services of police stations in the light of officers getting infected by the virus was introduced but it failed to achieve fruition due to technical problems.

“In the wake of the spread of the pandemic, duty of the officers should be arranged keeping one third of the strength on reserve. Otherwise the functioning of  police stations will be severely hit,” said N V Nishad, district secretary, Kerala Police Officers Association, Kochi City.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 police
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory. (Photo | AP)
AstraZeneca pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial after volunteer's illness
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp