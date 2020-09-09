Four police officers of North station test positive

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Four police officers of Ernakulam North police station have tested positive for Covid-19. Following this, 14 police personnel of the station were placed in quarantine. With this, the smooth functioning of the station has been severely hit, said officers.Of the officers- a Sub-Inspector, two Additional Sub-Inspectors and a civil police officer- two tested positive on Monday while the rest on Tuesday.

It is suspected that the officers contracted the virus from any of the accused arrested recently. However the exact source of infection is yet unknown.According to the officers, the available persons on duty after the routine weekly offs and leaves, come to a mere 16 in the station with a staff strength of 52. However, four police officials — two from Central station and one each from Palarivattom and Kadavanthra stations — have been deputed as per a temporary working arrangement.

The disease spread among police force, which is in the frontline of the fight against the pandemic, has become a serious concern among the officers. Earlier, 59 police officers were put under quarantine at Kalamasserry police station after two cops there tested positive in June. Earlier, a working arrangement of keeping half the strength on reserve to avoid disruption of services of police stations in the light of officers getting infected by the virus was introduced but it failed to achieve fruition due to technical problems.

“In the wake of the spread of the pandemic, duty of the officers should be arranged keeping one third of the strength on reserve. Otherwise the functioning of police stations will be severely hit,” said N V Nishad, district secretary, Kerala Police Officers Association, Kochi City.