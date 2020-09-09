HC directive to Revenue Principal Secretary

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Tuesday dispensed with the personal appearance of the revenue principal secretary and the local self-government institutions secretary in a contempt of court case initiated for not implementing directives regarding the issue of possession certificate on assigned land.

The court directed the revenue principal secretary to ensure that no possession certificate shall be issued

without following the directives of the court.When the case came up for hearing, State Attorney K V Sohan submitted that the directives of the High Court had already been complied with.In their applications, the revenue principal secretary and the secretary of local self-government institutions submitted that the special leave petition filed before Supreme Court against the dismissal of an appeal by a Division Bench of the High Court was pending.