STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Industry leaders should collaborate with Railways: Piyush Goyal

According to him, the railways has witnessed a transformation during the Covid-19 period.

Published: 09th September 2020 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Indian Railways is pacing towards becoming a net-zero carbon emitter, said Railway Minister Piyush Goyal while addressing the inaugural session of Rail Connect 2.0, a conference organised by the Confederation of Indian Industries, on Tuesday. He urged industry leaders to collaborate and partner with Railways to provide cost effective solutions in the logistics sector. 

According to him, the railways has witnessed a transformation during the Covid-19 period. “Railways utilised the Covid phase as an opportunity to run Shramik trains, bring back freight share, reinvigorate processes, make policy changes, engage with the private sector, technology providers and improve infrastructure,” he said. The plan to transform Railways and its willingness to collaborate and partner with industry leaders was discussed by Vino Kumar, CEO and chairman of Railway Board at the conference.  

The future of Railways, ease of doing business for the railway industry in India and indigenous manufacturing were some of the topics the conference focussed on. It also deliberated upon the emerging opportunities for the private sector in rail transportation industry covering public private partnership, technology, urban mobility, station development, locomotive modernisation, rail freight, communication technology and the safety, health and sustainability standards of the railway system.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Piyush Goyal Indian Railways
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory. (Photo | AP)
AstraZeneca pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial after volunteer's illness
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp