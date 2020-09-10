Cycle rally on Covid awareness concludes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘Save planet social distancing’, a cycle trip organised by cycling association Pedal Force, successfully completed its journey from Kochi to Athirapilly and back on Wednesday. The team completed a 160km ride by adhering to Covid-19 protocol. The trip also helped in spreading the message that a cycle is the best vehicle for practising social distancing.

Pedal Force organised the event in association with Samroha resort (Athirapilly) and Komban Cycles India. Samroha managing director Satish Basant received the group at Athirapilly. The team reached Kochi on Wednesday. The team comprised Pedal Force Kochi founder Joby Raju and 10 members of the team.