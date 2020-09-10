District Collector reviews Vyttila flyover construction

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As Vyttila flyover is expected to open next month, District Collector S Suhas on Wednesday visited the site to review the project. The project is expected to be inaugurated by October-end. “The soil filling work of the approach road towards Palarivattom is over. The workers who arrived from Tamil Nadu, for mastic asphalt laying, have completed their quarantine period. The work will commence on Friday. It will be followed by tarring and other beautification works based on a timeline,” said a Public Works Department (PWD) official. The collector was accompanied by the PWD NH Wing superintending engineer and other officers of the department.