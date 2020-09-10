STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Doctors bring The Teacher’s work into limelight

And from the looks of it, the short film, despite being the  debut of almost the entire cast, was received well with 14.8k views and engagement of 1.2k.

Published: 10th September 2020 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2020 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

The cast and crew of ‘The Teacher’

By  Anu Kuruvilla 
Express News Service

KOCHI: An all-doctor cast and crew is probably what allures viewers to ‘The Teacher’. Conceived as a tribute to frontline health workers who are battling Covid-19 tooth and nail, especially Health Minister K K Shailaja, ‘The Teacher’ has gone on to bag the best debut director award at the Travancore International Film Award (TIFA). However, Dr Rejeesh Selvaganeshan, surgical gastroenterologist at a private hospital, who wrote and directed the short film is quick to say it is not a political film. “No political party is being projected,”he said.

And from the looks of it, the short film, despite being the  debut of almost the entire cast, was received well with 14.8k views and engagement of 1.2k. “The storyline had begun forming in my mind right from the start of the pandemic,” said Dr Rejeesh.

“The authorities in the state had begun preparing for the pandemic knowing well that the virus would spread far and wide,” he said. And it did happen, he added. “We were ready for the first wave and took swift measures to contain the spread. During the initial days of the pandemic, the state’s response was well coordinated and this to a great extent has worked towards controlling a rapid spread of the disease,” he said. “Of course, the situation now is different. However, if you compare the case to the rest of the country, we are faring far better,” said Dr Rejeesh. He clarifies, however, that his short film is fictional. “ It begins with the lead character, who is the teacher portrayed by Dr Nitha Gosh DCH (paediatrics), dreaming that something bad was about to happen,” he said and adds that it was like a premonition. 

  “So, the teacher calls up her team of officials and asks them to track the situation in China. However, they don’t receive any concrete information. Following this, the team led by the Teacher then decides to gear up to tackle the looming threat,” said Dr Rejeesh.   Everything worked in a clockwise precision, he said. “The teacher also had prior experience of handling the nipah. This confidence was her ammunition against Covid-19,” he said. Dr Rejeesh says it was not initially not easy to find a cast and crew to make the film a reality owing to the present situation.

“Also, I didn’t have any connections in the film industry. Which is why, I decided to approach my friends who are doctors,” he said and adds that Dr Nitha Ghosh was his choice to play the Teacher since she had some experience in acting too. Initially, people were a bit hesitant. “However, after everyone heard the story, they soon showed interest. We had 23 doctors agreeing to act, write music, direct music and even importantly produce the venture,” he said.

Short film: The Teacher
Cast and Crew:  Story and Direction - Dr Rejeesh
Produced by - Dr Revathi K
DOP - Sudheer
Creative Director - Umesh S Nair 
Editor - Sunesh
Music - Dr Sandeep R
Script - Dr Jayaraj make up - Sunil
Art - Mahesh Ravi
Programming - Dil Vinu
Sound Mixing - Eby Thomas
Graphics and Design - Binoy Simon

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The hospital was built using 128 customised shipping containers measuring 40-ft length by 10-ft height by 10-ft width. (Photo | Express)
Tata Group gifts India's first COVID hospital built from scratch to Kasaragod
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp