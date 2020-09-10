Doctors bring The Teacher’s work into limelight

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: An all-doctor cast and crew is probably what allures viewers to ‘The Teacher’. Conceived as a tribute to frontline health workers who are battling Covid-19 tooth and nail, especially Health Minister K K Shailaja, ‘The Teacher’ has gone on to bag the best debut director award at the Travancore International Film Award (TIFA). However, Dr Rejeesh Selvaganeshan, surgical gastroenterologist at a private hospital, who wrote and directed the short film is quick to say it is not a political film. “No political party is being projected,”he said.

And from the looks of it, the short film, despite being the debut of almost the entire cast, was received well with 14.8k views and engagement of 1.2k. “The storyline had begun forming in my mind right from the start of the pandemic,” said Dr Rejeesh.

“The authorities in the state had begun preparing for the pandemic knowing well that the virus would spread far and wide,” he said. And it did happen, he added. “We were ready for the first wave and took swift measures to contain the spread. During the initial days of the pandemic, the state’s response was well coordinated and this to a great extent has worked towards controlling a rapid spread of the disease,” he said. “Of course, the situation now is different. However, if you compare the case to the rest of the country, we are faring far better,” said Dr Rejeesh. He clarifies, however, that his short film is fictional. “ It begins with the lead character, who is the teacher portrayed by Dr Nitha Gosh DCH (paediatrics), dreaming that something bad was about to happen,” he said and adds that it was like a premonition.

“So, the teacher calls up her team of officials and asks them to track the situation in China. However, they don’t receive any concrete information. Following this, the team led by the Teacher then decides to gear up to tackle the looming threat,” said Dr Rejeesh. Everything worked in a clockwise precision, he said. “The teacher also had prior experience of handling the nipah. This confidence was her ammunition against Covid-19,” he said. Dr Rejeesh says it was not initially not easy to find a cast and crew to make the film a reality owing to the present situation.

“Also, I didn’t have any connections in the film industry. Which is why, I decided to approach my friends who are doctors,” he said and adds that Dr Nitha Ghosh was his choice to play the Teacher since she had some experience in acting too. Initially, people were a bit hesitant. “However, after everyone heard the story, they soon showed interest. We had 23 doctors agreeing to act, write music, direct music and even importantly produce the venture,” he said.

Short film: The Teacher

Cast and Crew: Story and Direction - Dr Rejeesh

Produced by - Dr Revathi K

DOP - Sudheer

Creative Director - Umesh S Nair

Editor - Sunesh

Music - Dr Sandeep R

Script - Dr Jayaraj make up - Sunil

Art - Mahesh Ravi

Programming - Dil Vinu

Sound Mixing - Eby Thomas

Graphics and Design - Binoy Simon