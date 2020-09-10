Ernakulam market devpt: Temporary structure work to start in two weeks

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As a first step towards the much-awaited Rs 100-crore Ernakulam market redevelopment project, Cochin Smart City Mission Ltd (CSML) will fast-track the rehabilitation of existing stalls and construction of the temporary building will start within two weeks.With the push given by the Kerala High Court by ordering handing over of 1.25 acres of disputed property adjacent to the Ernakulam market for rehabilitation, CSML officials are upbeat about going forward.

“Redevelopment of the Ernakulam market is an esteemed project of CSML. The rehabilitation project is the first step towards the actual goal of development of a full-fledged modern market for the city. We envisage the shifting of existing stalls to the temporary facility at the earliest to kickstart the project,” said Jafar Malik, CEO, CSML.

A meeting of stakeholders chaired by the CEO on Wednesday decided to wrap up the works within 75 days. With a loading and unloading facility, 225 new stalls will be set up in the agreed land. Marymatha Infrastructure Private Limited, contractor of the Rs 4.98-crore project, has already commenced the site clearing work. “We are awaiting the project design from CSML. While concrete solid blocks will be used for the walls, the roof will be covered with a steel structure,” said a representative of the firm.

Of the initial estimate of Rs 100 crore, Rs 70 crore has been set aside for the market development, Rs 25 crore for widening the roads leading to the market and the remaining amount for rehabilitation. The project proposed in 2015 had been stuck in legal tangles over the rehabilitation of merchants.

Redevelopment in a nutshell

Project proposed: 2015

Project estimate: Rs 100 crore

Construction period: 2 years

Structure: Two-storey complex (ground and first floors for merchants, second for Kochi Corporation)

Facilities: Basement parking for 150 vehicles, exclusive area for auction, skywalk from Shanmugham Road, dedicated truck bays for loading and unloading, smart waste compost machine, widening of all roads to the market, and development of the market canal.

Market rehabilitation project

Merchants to be shifted: 213

Property to be used for stalls: 1.25 acres

Rehabilitation duration: 75 days

Project estimate: Rs 4.98 crore

Contractor: Marymatha Infrastructure Private Limited