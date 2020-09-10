Jury for Kerala State Television Awards announced

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The jury for deciding the winners of the 2019 State Television Awards has been announced by the government. Director-cum-actor Madhupal has been selected the chairman of the fiction segment. Directors Saji Surendran and M A Nishad, writer Santhosh Echikkanam and actress Anumol are the other members of the jury.

Critic and documentary director O K Johny will head the jury panel for the non-fiction segment. Senior journalist N K Raveendran, documentary director Shiny Jacob Benjamin, director Pradeep Nair, and cinematographer Manesh Madhavan comprise the non-fiction jury.

Journalist and writer A Sahadevan will head the jury for the writing segment which also consists of writers S Saradakutty and T K Santhoshkumar. C Ajoy, secretary, Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, will act as the member secretary of all three juries. The nominated serials will be screened at the Academy office from Friday maintaining Covid-19 protocol.