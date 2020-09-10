STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Of leaves and lives

The online art exhibition named ‘Leaves on grass’ features 78 emotional contemporary creations by artists from Kerala

Published: 10th September 2020 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2020 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

Work by Zakkir Hussain

By Ramu R
Express News Service

KOCHI: A sculpture portraying a bird flying off into the horizon to escape a man’s grasp, a watercolour image showing human figures embedded within a teardrop - few of the creations at ‘leaves on grass’ will really make you look deeper into the meanings of emotions. A total of 78 creations are on display at ‘Leaves of grass’, an online art exhibition that will conclude on October 30.

The two-month long exhibition organised by Thiruvananthapuram-based Suryakanthi art gallery showcases sculptures and paintings created by a group of 40 artists from different parts of the state. “Usually, we manage to accommodate works of only 20 artists at our gallery due to space issues, but shifting to an online platform has resulted in more artists participating in the event”, said Lizzie Jacob, the organiser of the event. She said the  works by experienced artists such as Anila Jacob, Zakkir Hussain, Achuthan Kudallur, Gopinath P, Tensing Joseph, Rimzon NN, Christine Kertz and John Bent are showcased at the live exhibition which is being held to commemorate the 21st anniversary of the art gallery. 

‘Bird in hand’ and takeoff, two sculptures on display, are made out of a combination of copper, bronze and brass, highlighting the flying motion of a bird. According to Anila Jacob,  an Aluva based sculptor, the birds create a visual impression of its movement while flying. “My work is mostly based on nature with bits of my own imagination, owing to my close association with it”, said the 78 year-old who is the recipient of the first national award for female sculptor in 2018.

‘Women Holding teardrops’, a work by capital city-based artist Zakkir Hussain stands out for its use of colours and the strong emotions it tries to convey. The abstract works feature a mixture of mediums showing the teardrops of a tortured creature being collected by a woman. As online art exhibitions are becoming more frequent now due the Covid-19 situation, Zakkir believes that more effort should be made by the organisers to utilise the full potential of various digital mediums. “Anything including videos, poems, sketches or dialogues can be used to make a work of art,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The hospital was built using 128 customised shipping containers measuring 40-ft length by 10-ft height by 10-ft width. (Photo | Express)
Tata Group gifts India's first COVID hospital built from scratch to Kasaragod
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp