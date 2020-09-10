Onam special services turn profitable for KSRTC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The inter-state special services conducted by the Ernakulam depot to Chennai and Bengaluru as part of Onam have come to the aid of cash-strapped KSRTC.While the daily Bengaluru service garnered Rs 72,000 in revenue, the highest collection raked in by Ernakulam-Chennai-Ernakulam was Rs 92,000. The average collection for Bengaluru service is between Rs 65,000 and Rs 70,000 a trip, whereas the Chennai service mints in Rs 85,000.

While the Ernakulam Depot conducts services daily to Bengaluru, so far only three services (September 1, 2 and 6) were operated to Chennai. According to District Transport Officer V M Thajudheen Sahib, the buses run on full capacity everyday.

“The response to inter-district services is positive. This may be because there are no other means of travel. We plan to continue the services till September 14,” he added. The services are conducted following all Covid-19 protocol and the bookings are being taken only through the KSRTC website.