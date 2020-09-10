STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Pocso: Appoint woman IPS officer in every dist, says HC

Justice P B Suresh Kumar issued the guidelines after the High Court had noticed certain fundamental flaws during investigation into the Pocso cases.

Published: 10th September 2020 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2020 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Police

For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to appoint a woman IPS officer in every district to oversee the investigation into the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act cases and establishment of One-Stop Support Centres as directed by the Supreme Court to protect victims and plug gaps in the implementation of the provisions of Pocso.

Justice P B Suresh Kumar issued the guidelines after the High Court had noticed certain fundamental flaws during investigation into the Pocso cases. The court also found that while dealing with a Pocso-related cases, the victims were deprived of their valuable rights to avail themselves of legal aid and various other benefits.

The court directed the state police chief to designate a woman IPS officer in every district to ensure that the investigations into Pocso cases are conducted, strictly adhering to the provisions of the Pocso Act. If a woman IPS officer is not available in a district, the state police chief can designate an available IPS officer in her place. The IPS officer so designated shall ensure that the investigation into the cases are conducted only by the officers trained in Juvenile Justice Principles and also the statement of children are recorded by such trained officers. Besides, statements of the children should be recorded when they are physically and psychologically fit.

The officer shall ensure that evidence to prove the sexual abuse through physical as well as behavioural indicators are also collected in every case. The officer shall also ensure, before filing the final report in every case, that satisfactory evidence is collected to arrive at a conclusion as to the guilt or innocence of the accused, and if the case is built solely on the statement of the child, the officer should  also ensure that the statement of the child is being given voluntarily .The officer should also see to it that the medical evidence collected is consistent with the statements of the children.

The court also ordered the establishment of One-Stop Centres in every district as directed by the Supreme Court. Moreover,  the government was asked to appoint a nodal officer within two months to coordinate the activities of  various government departments towards implementation of the provisions of the Pocso Act including the training of the various stakeholders.

According to the High Court, the vacancies in the Forensic Science Laboratories in the state should be filled without delay to prevent manpower shortage in the labs from undermining investigations and trials in cases. The state was directed to take appropriate steps to appoint competent special public prosecutor (SPP) in courts dealing with Pocso cases. The SPPs should be imparted proper training either directly or in cooperation with the Kerala Judicial Academy.The court directed the government to take necessary steps forthwith to enable the Kerala Legal Services Authority to disburse compensation to victims under the Kerala Victim Compensation Scheme 2017.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pocso woman IPS officer
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The hospital was built using 128 customised shipping containers measuring 40-ft length by 10-ft height by 10-ft width. (Photo | Express)
Tata Group gifts India's first COVID hospital built from scratch to Kasaragod
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp