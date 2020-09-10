Reopen tourism sector immediately, demands federation

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Confederation of the Kerala Tourism Industry (CKTI) has urged the government to take immediate steps to reopen the tourism sector, which has been devoid of any activity in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.The Central and state governments should take measures on a war footing to rescue the sector which is in severe crisis. The governments must intervene to help the sector resume regular business with adequate safety and preventive measures, said CKTI.

“Based on Unlock 4.0 declared by the Centre, states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, and Maharashtra have opened the tourism sector with and without Covid protocols,” said CKTI president E M Najeeb.“With financial packages and reopening of bars to support and restart tourism business, we are confident that the sector can make a comeback by December-end,” he said.

Unlike other states, the state government’s Tourism Consolation Fund, a financial package of `455 crore, has done a great deal to retain entrepreneurs and workers in the sector, said Sajeev Kurup, general secretary of CKTI. The confederation has already submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran to open the tourism sector without further delay.

According to the proposals, the hospitality, ayurveda and wellness sectors in Kerala are ready to adhere to the state government protocols and directions, including regular Covid-19 testing and ensuring a negative result before clients use the facilities, to start business slowly.

HOPe for Revival

