Tooth trouble and a narrow escape

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Over six months ago, when Kongorpilly resident Vinoj underwent a root canal, little did he know it would leave him battling for life at a private hospital here. The 43-year-old had accidentally swallowed a dental crown placed over his damaged tooth which unbeknownst to him, got stuck in his lungs. This caused inflammation of the lungs, resulting in heavy bouts of cough and breathing trouble for several months.

Though he visited several doctors, his situation worsened and soon came down with pneumonia. The root cause was finally identified during a detailed examination at Aster Medcity last month. According to the doctors, Vinoj noticed that the dental crown was missing a few days after undergoing the root canal procedure. Though he consulted with his dentist, it was assumed that the crown was lost while brushing his teeth.

A team led by Dr Praveen Valsalan K, lead consultant Pulmonary Medicine, Aster Medcity, removed the dental crown from Vinoj’s lungs. “We noticed the presence of a foreign body in the patient’s lungs while examining his CT scan report. This was confirmed with endoscopy. The phlegm and pneumonia were caused by the foreign body stuck in the lungs. We removed the object using bronchoscopy,” said Dr Praveen. Vinoj was discharged on August 18.