STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Children spread hope through art

Pallikkutam Covitoons, an international online drawing and painting competition was organised by Rajagiri Media.

Published: 11th September 2020 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 04:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Pallikkutam Covitoons, an international online drawing and painting competition was organised by Rajagiri Media. The competition helped children express positive thoughts about over-coming the Covid-19 crisis and spread the message of safety through safe distancing, a statement said.

A total of 627 children from six countries including India, USA and Saudi Arabia participated in four categories. Daily winners were selected on the basis of likes on Facebook page of Pallikkutam while final winners were judged by a two-member jury comprising arts teachers Febin Rebello and Suma George.

The theme of the competition, ‘www’ (we will win-Covid-19) gave an optimistic view of the future which was evident from the drawing and paintings of students. “Being part of the jury process of Covitoons was exciting, liberating and thought provoking,” said Seema. The prizes were sponsored by Monopoly Marketing, an educational products company in Chennai.

India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet, prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (Photo | PTI)
I drink cow urine every day for ayurvedic reasons: Akshay Kumar
CM Pema Khandu walking through forested areas so that he could meet his people, a nomadic tribe, in Luguthang village. (Photo | EPS)
With no road, this CM treks 24 km for 11 hours to meet his people
Made in India Electric Motorcycle, KRIDN. (YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | India's fastest electric motorcycle 'KRIDN' to be available in October, 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet and prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
When India had less than 60,000 COVID cases, actual infection was over 100 times bigger: ICMR study
Gallery
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp