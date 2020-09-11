Children spread hope through art

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Pallikkutam Covitoons, an international online drawing and painting competition was organised by Rajagiri Media. The competition helped children express positive thoughts about over-coming the Covid-19 crisis and spread the message of safety through safe distancing, a statement said.

A total of 627 children from six countries including India, USA and Saudi Arabia participated in four categories. Daily winners were selected on the basis of likes on Facebook page of Pallikkutam while final winners were judged by a two-member jury comprising arts teachers Febin Rebello and Suma George.

The theme of the competition, ‘www’ (we will win-Covid-19) gave an optimistic view of the future which was evident from the drawing and paintings of students. “Being part of the jury process of Covitoons was exciting, liberating and thought provoking,” said Seema. The prizes were sponsored by Monopoly Marketing, an educational products company in Chennai.