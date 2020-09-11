Engg students develop assistive robots to aid health workers

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Healthcare workers on the frontlines in the battle against Covid-19 are not only at a higher risk of getting infected but also in spreading the same to their families. To help reduce the risk, a group of engineering students have come up with socially assistive robot nurses.Designed and developed by Sourav P S, Ashwin Kumar K, Tony C Abraham, Ajay Aravind and Sidharth V, students of Government Engineering College, Thrissur, under the guidance of Ajay James, assistant professor, the project has been funded by National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) under the Rural Infrastructure Promotion Fund (RIPF).

“Healthcare workers are highly exposed to the virus while assisting patients at hospitals and Covid treatment centres. The automatic robot nurses will not only help in checking the temperature, pressure and SPO2 level of patients admitted but also reduce the risk of healthcare workers being exposed to the virus,” said Ajay James, assistant professor at GEC, Thrissur.Six automatic robot nurses have already been deployed at the largest Covid First-Line Treatment Centre (CFLTC) recently inaugurated at Nattika, Thrissur, with a 1,400-bed facility. “Such a robot with minimum human assistance attending to a large number of patients is being implemented for the first time in the medical field,” said Ajay.

How it works

The automatic robot nurse is derived from the ‘Industrial Line Follower Robot’. It can work in shifts three times a day to monitor patients and can cover 250 patients in a single shift. Doctors can communicate with patients using the telemedicine feature embedded in the robot. The robot also detects whether a patient is active in a bed or not. The patient’s current health status, the value of readings and details are transferred in real-time to the control centre.

The robots can interact with patients and their needs can be communicated with the control centre.A team of students comprising Kowsik Nandagopan, lrshad P and Arun Jishnu have developed a management software for efficient bed allocation and patient management. The features include a pictorial layout of beds and patient register.

E-bike at CFLTC

An e-bike has also been developed by Muhammed Arif, Evin Wilson, Glinz George and Pranav Balachandran, another group of students from the same college. The e-bike is a manned vehicle which can carry food and other materials to stations inside the CFLTC. Around 100kg can be carried in a single ride thereby ensuring efficient transportation and distribution of food to patients in minimum time. The bike is electric, thereby making it pollution-free.