Ernakulam MCH gets infrastructure facelift

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Medical College Hospital (MCH), in its upgraded avatar, is poised to transform into a state-of-the-art healthcare hub that the state can be proud of. On Thursday, Health Minister K K Shailaja inaugurated a slew of infrastructure projects, including an advanced OP wing, ICU, PCR Laboratory, mortuary, power laundry, digital fluoroscopy machine and an integrated CCTV facility.“The state’s aim is to build patient-friendly healthcare centres with comprehensive development of all available facilities from primary health centres (PHCs) to medical colleges.

In order to attain that, we require a substantial amount of funds. However, the Centre has allotted only one per cent of the GDP to the state. It was the intervention of the Kerala Investment Infrastructure Fund Board (KIIFB), which enabled us to provide these facilities and successfully improve healthcare services,” said Shailaja.

A new ‘Mother and Child’ block is coming up at the Ernakulam MCH, which is presently functioning as a Covid hospital. A sum of `311 crore has already been allotted to the hospital and the construction of an eight-storey building is progressing. “Patient friendly, hi-tech and better treatment at lower cost will be ensured at the hospital in the future, with the new facilities,” said the minister.

A total of 44 taluk hospitals in the state have started dialysis centres at present, while 67 taluk hospitals have the facilities to set up dialysis units.“In the coming days which are going to be crucial, the state will face a lot of challenges, but we will overcome that too. The healthcare workers are already tired and this is a hard time for them, with many hospital staff getting infected. Yet, we cannot let our guard down, and the Covid fight will continue in full earnest,” said the minister.

Dr Peter P Vazhayil, Medical Superintendent of MCH Kalamassery, felt that a dream had come true for the MCH, with the infrastructural facelift. “Finally, the MCH has acquired advanced treatment and hospitality facilities. The whole idea was to make the hospital patient-friendly. Now, patients will not have to face procedural or administrative hassles,” said Dr Peter.V K Ibrahim Kunju presided over the event in which MP Hibi Eden, MLA P T Thomas, John Fernandez, Kalamassery municipality chairperson Rukhiya Jamal, other members of the Health Department and the Medical College Hospital authorities took part.

Out-patient wing

The new OP wing that comes under the Aardram Mission of the state government will have eight OP counters in order to reduce the crowd at the reception counter. Token and E-health facilities have also started. Now, doctors can access reports of patients with a click of the mouse.

ICU Wing

The new ICU, with installed ventilators, can treat up to 70 patients. According to the hospital authorities, in the fight against Covid, ICUs play a vital role. 40 Covid patients are being treated in the ICU at present. Besides ventilators, an ECMO machine, non-invasive ventilators, multi-parameter monitor with capnogram and dual IBP machines have also been installed.



PCR Labs

The MCH has a new Regional Public Health Lab, which has CB-NAAT testing facility. The lab will conduct all the four Covid tests – CB-NAAT, RT-PCR, TrueNat and antigen tests – for detecting the virus. According to the hospital authorities, around 1,000 Covid tests can be done on a daily basis here.