STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Ernakulam MCH gets infrastructure facelift

Health minister inaugurates new projects, including an advanced OP wing; Rs 311 crore allotted for upcoming eight-storey building
 

Published: 11th September 2020 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

The new OP wing inaugurated by Health Minister K K Shailaja at the Medical College Hospital at Kalamassery on Thursday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Medical College Hospital (MCH), in its upgraded avatar, is poised to transform into a state-of-the-art healthcare hub that the state can be proud of. On Thursday, Health Minister K K Shailaja inaugurated a slew of infrastructure projects, including an advanced OP wing, ICU, PCR Laboratory, mortuary, power laundry, digital fluoroscopy machine and an integrated CCTV facility.“The state’s aim is to build patient-friendly healthcare centres with comprehensive development of all available facilities from primary health centres (PHCs) to medical colleges.

In order to attain that, we require a substantial amount of funds. However, the Centre has allotted only one per cent of the GDP to the state. It was the intervention of the Kerala Investment Infrastructure Fund Board (KIIFB), which enabled us to provide these facilities and successfully improve   healthcare services,” said Shailaja.

A new ‘Mother and Child’ block is coming up at the Ernakulam MCH, which is presently functioning as a Covid hospital. A sum of `311 crore has already been allotted to the hospital and the construction of an eight-storey building is progressing. “Patient friendly, hi-tech and better treatment at lower cost will be ensured at the hospital in the future, with the new facilities,” said the minister.

A total of 44 taluk hospitals in the state have started dialysis centres at present, while 67 taluk hospitals have the facilities to set up dialysis units.“In the coming days which are going to be crucial, the state will face a lot of challenges, but we will overcome that too. The healthcare workers are already tired and this is a hard time for them, with many hospital staff getting infected. Yet, we cannot let our guard down, and the Covid fight will continue in full earnest,” said the minister.

Dr Peter P Vazhayil, Medical Superintendent of MCH Kalamassery, felt that a dream had come true for the MCH, with the infrastructural facelift. “Finally, the MCH has acquired advanced treatment and hospitality facilities. The whole idea was to make the hospital patient-friendly. Now, patients will not have to face procedural or administrative hassles,” said Dr Peter.V K Ibrahim Kunju presided over the event in which MP Hibi Eden, MLA P T Thomas, John Fernandez, Kalamassery municipality chairperson Rukhiya Jamal, other members of the Health Department and the Medical College Hospital authorities took part.

Out-patient wing
The new OP wing that comes under the Aardram Mission of the state government will have eight OP counters in order to reduce the crowd at the reception counter. Token and E-health facilities have also started. Now, doctors can access reports of patients with a click of the mouse.

 ICU Wing
The new ICU, with installed ventilators, can treat up to 70 patients. According to the hospital authorities, in the fight against Covid, ICUs play a vital role. 40 Covid patients are being treated in the ICU at present. Besides ventilators, an ECMO machine, non-invasive ventilators, multi-parameter monitor with capnogram and dual IBP machines have also been installed.
 

PCR Labs
The MCH has a new Regional Public Health Lab, which has CB-NAAT testing facility. The lab will conduct all the four Covid tests – CB-NAAT, RT-PCR, TrueNat and antigen tests – for detecting the virus. According to the hospital authorities, around 1,000 Covid tests can be done on a daily basis here.

TAGS
Ernakulam MCH
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet, prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (Photo | PTI)
I drink cow urine every day for ayurvedic reasons: Akshay Kumar
CM Pema Khandu walking through forested areas so that he could meet his people, a nomadic tribe, in Luguthang village. (Photo | EPS)
With no road, this CM treks 24 km for 11 hours to meet his people
Made in India Electric Motorcycle, KRIDN. (YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | India's fastest electric motorcycle 'KRIDN' to be available in October, 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet and prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
When India had less than 60,000 COVID cases, actual infection was over 100 times bigger: ICMR study
Gallery
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp