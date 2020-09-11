STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Medical officers peeved at NHM awareness video

The video released on September 1 is aimed at creating awareness among students on how the government and public health systems are fighting the pandemic at the grassroots.

Published: 11th September 2020 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA) has written to the District Medical Officer (DMO), protesting against the recent video on community response network course for students released by the health department and the National Health Mission (NHM). According to the KGMOA, the video fails to mention the staff working at the grassroots in the healthcare sector and this has affected their morale. 

The video released on September 1 is aimed at creating awareness among students on how the government and public health systems are fighting the pandemic at the grassroots. It is a whiteboard animation, and the video was prepared by Coronasafe Network which is an open source public utility by innovators to support government efforts.

“The video gives false information to the society that only ASHA workers, anganwadi staff,  Kudumbashree and ward members are involved in Covid-19 activities which is not true. It is an insult to medical officers and field-level health workers as well as their supervisors, who are planning, leading, monitoring and supervising all the activities at the ward-level. These are the people who shoulder the responsibility in the fight against Covid,” said the letter sent last week. 

According to Deepa K H, district president, KGMOA,  “The health inspectors, medical officers and other staff involved in  swab collection and  testing, take risks and work round-the-clock. Though they are facing many issues, they are doing their duty while dealing with suspected or confirmed patients”. 

“The video released by the health department has affected their morale. At this juncture, when all the employees are tired, yet struggle to move on, such actions can only hurt them. We received complaints from health workers which made us take up the issue with the DMO,” she added.

TAGS
Medical Officers
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet, prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (Photo | PTI)
I drink cow urine every day for ayurvedic reasons: Akshay Kumar
CM Pema Khandu walking through forested areas so that he could meet his people, a nomadic tribe, in Luguthang village. (Photo | EPS)
With no road, this CM treks 24 km for 11 hours to meet his people
Made in India Electric Motorcycle, KRIDN. (YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | India's fastest electric motorcycle 'KRIDN' to be available in October, 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet and prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
When India had less than 60,000 COVID cases, actual infection was over 100 times bigger: ICMR study
Gallery
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp