Panic grips residents as a portion of flat complex’s pillar comes off

Panic and uncertainty gripped the occupants of a flat complex at Perumanoor after a concrete pillar of the 20-year-old structure suffered major damage on Wednesday night.

Published: 11th September 2020 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 04:43 AM

The damaged portion of concrete pillar of the apartment complex at Perumanoor | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Panic and uncertainty gripped the occupants of a flat complex at Perumanoor after a concrete pillar of the 20-year-old structure suffered major damage on Wednesday night. The 29 families living there remained on tenterhooks after nearly half of the three-metre long pillar near the  parking area crumbled, leaving bare even the steel bars in the column. “It was around 10.20 pm on Wednesday that we detected the damage. Nearly 1.5 m of the pillar is damaged. We don’t know why it happened,” said Anilkumar, a resident. 

After being summoned by the residents, fire and rescue service officials inspected the building. “Only one pillar of the flat  complex is damaged while another part of the building is intact. We have served  notice on the association for inspecting the stability of the building with the help of a competent authority. Since evacuation was not required, the residents were allowed to remain in their apartments,” said a fire and rescue services official.

Meanwhile, the builders of the flat inspected the building and decided to refurbish the pillar. “The work has already begun. The engineers also inspected the building to find out any signs of damage but found none,” said Anilkumar.

