Twenty20 to field women in 15 of 19 seats in Kizhakkambalam

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Buoyed by its success in the 2015 polls, Twenty20, the non-political, non-religious party floated by kids-wear maker Kitex group, has decided to field more women candidates in the Kizhakkambalam panchayat in the upcoming local body elections.

In the last local body polls, Twenty20 had won 17 out of the 19 seats in Kizhakkambalam. It had fielded 11 women candidates. In the forthcoming polls, Twenty20 will field 15 women candidates out of a total of 19 seats in the panchayat, located in the eastern suburbs of the city.

“It was 11 women and eight male candidates last time in 2015,” said Sabu Jacob, chief coordinator of Twenty20 and managing director, Kitex Garments Ltd. This year the number of women candidates will go up and the ratio is 15:4 -- 15 women and four men. “Many talk of women empowerment and giving them prominence. But that doesn’t happen in practice,” said Sabu.

The decision to field more women candidates also comes in the wake of the tussle between the K V Jacob, the Twenty20’s panchayat president and the Kitex group honcho Sabu, leading to the former’s ouster in January this year.

According to Sabu, Twenty20 wanted to bring the idea of 50 per cent seats for women in centres of power into practice. “Hence, we have a higher number of women candidates. It is 75 per cent and 25 per cent this year. Women are also better administrators and have knowledge of the issues faced by the people in the locality,” said Sabu. Though we had wanted to give 100 per cent seats to women, some practical difficulties make it impossible, he added.

“As ward members and councillors, they have to go for training in far off places and at times have to go to various places at short notice. Things become very difficult for women ward members and councillors when they have to stay back or venture out to take stock of situations especially in the night,” he said. Hence, the party has fielded four men as its candidates, he added.

SPREADING WINGS TO OTHER VILLAGES

Though the party has been looking to expand beyond Kizhakkambalam, Sabu said the village, where Kitex’s headquarters and factories are located, will be Twenty20’s prime focus. “We have already declared that we will be contesting in Mazhuvannoor and Aikaranad. We have also done some research to check the feasibility at Kunnathunadu and Vengola,” he said. However, as of now, the party will be contesting only in Kizhakkambalam, Mazhuvannoor and Aikaranad, he added.

Twenty20’s agenda is totally different from the rest of the parties, he said. “Hence, when it comes to contesting elections, we will be approaching people with what we have achieved in Kizhakkambalam,” said Saju. He said, “When a minority comes in the scene and they threaten the standing of the giants, the latter try to discredit the former. However, as has been seen till now, people will always stand with those who work for them.”