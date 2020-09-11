STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Twenty20 to field women in 15 of 19 seats in Kizhakkambalam

According to Sabu, Twenty20 wanted to bring the idea of 50 per cent seats for women in centres of power into practice.

Published: 11th September 2020 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 04:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: Buoyed by its success in the 2015 polls, Twenty20, the non-political, non-religious party floated by kids-wear maker Kitex group, has decided to field more women candidates in the Kizhakkambalam panchayat in the upcoming local body elections.

In the last local body polls, Twenty20 had won 17 out of the 19 seats in Kizhakkambalam. It had fielded 11 women candidates. In the forthcoming polls, Twenty20 will field 15 women candidates out of a total of 19 seats in the panchayat, located in the eastern suburbs of the city.

“It was 11 women and eight male candidates last time in 2015,” said Sabu Jacob, chief coordinator of Twenty20 and managing director, Kitex Garments Ltd. This year the number of women candidates will go up and the ratio is 15:4 -- 15 women and four men. “Many talk of women empowerment and giving them prominence. But that doesn’t happen in practice,” said Sabu. 

The decision to field more women candidates also comes in the wake of the tussle between the K V Jacob, the Twenty20’s panchayat president and the Kitex group honcho Sabu, leading to the former’s ouster in January this year.

According to Sabu, Twenty20 wanted to bring the idea of 50 per cent seats for women in centres of power into practice. “Hence, we have a higher number of women candidates. It is 75 per cent and 25 per cent this year. Women are also better administrators and have knowledge of the issues faced by the people in the locality,” said Sabu. Though we had wanted to give 100 per cent seats to women, some practical difficulties make it impossible, he added.

“As ward members and councillors, they have to go for training in far off places and at times have to go to various places at short notice. Things become very difficult for women ward members and councillors when they have to stay back or venture out to take stock of situations especially in the night,” he said. Hence, the party has fielded four men as its candidates, he added.

SPREADING WINGS TO OTHER VILLAGES

Though the party has been looking to expand beyond Kizhakkambalam, Sabu said the village, where Kitex’s headquarters and factories are located, will be Twenty20’s prime focus. “We have already declared that we will be contesting in Mazhuvannoor and Aikaranad. We have also done some research to check the feasibility at Kunnathunadu and Vengola,” he said. However, as of now, the party will be contesting only in Kizhakkambalam, Mazhuvannoor and Aikaranad, he added.

Twenty20’s agenda is totally different from the rest of the parties, he said. “Hence, when it comes to contesting elections, we will be approaching people with what we have achieved in Kizhakkambalam,” said Saju. He said, “When a minority comes in the scene and they threaten the standing of the giants, the latter try to discredit the former. However, as has been seen till now, people will always stand with those who work for them.”

India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet, prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (Photo | PTI)
I drink cow urine every day for ayurvedic reasons: Akshay Kumar
CM Pema Khandu walking through forested areas so that he could meet his people, a nomadic tribe, in Luguthang village. (Photo | EPS)
With no road, this CM treks 24 km for 11 hours to meet his people
Made in India Electric Motorcycle, KRIDN. (YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | India's fastest electric motorcycle 'KRIDN' to be available in October, 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet and prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
When India had less than 60,000 COVID cases, actual infection was over 100 times bigger: ICMR study
Gallery
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp