What’s in a name? Apparently a lot for Korona

By Express News Service

KOCHI: 34-year old Korona never thought in her wildest dreams that her name would one day be famous all over Malloossery, a village in Kottayam, let alone the globe. Korona, says her name always sounded unique, even to her. “When I asked my parents, they told me that I was named by the priest,” she says. According to her, her parents had not decided on a name for her even on the day of her baptism. “Since, the day coincided with the feast of St Corona, the patron saint of epidemics, Fr James, the vicar of my parish St Joseph Church, Chulatheruvu in Kayamkulam, decided to name me Korona,” she said.

She remembers how her classmates and friends made fun of her for her name. “I tried to explain how my name meant ‘crown’ and that I should be respected because of it,” she says. “Till a year ago, my name used to elicit surprise and intrigue. But after the Covid-19 struck, people now started saying ‘Hey, you know you are named after a disease’,” she says.But Korona, who goes by Tinu at home, is not deterred by the reference to her name.

“Now, at least everyone knows my name,” she says.However, all is not rosy for this mother of two sons who are aged nine and seven. Ever since the pandemic struck, her husband lost his livelihood. Shine Thomas who is a fisherman has no means of earning a decent living for his family. The recent floods also hit them hard and destroyed their house. The family is now struggling to make the ends meet while also striving to repair their damaged house.