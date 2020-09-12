65 schools to get books from trust

By Express News Service

KOCHI: K V Thomas Vidhyadhanam Trust under its ‘Vijnana Veedhi’ project will give bookshelves and 140 books to 65 district schools which had a success rate of 100 per cent in the 2019 SSLC and higher secondary examinations.The function will be held at 11am at St Louis High School in Mundamveli, Darul Uloom HSS Pullepady, and Holy Infant Boys High School, Varapuzha on September 15, 16 and 17, respectively. Mayor Soumini Jain and MLAs T J Vinodh and V D Satheesan will inaugurate the events.

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) general manager V C Asok will hand over the mementoes to the schools. Books worth `10 lakh and steel bookshelves are sponsored by the IOC.