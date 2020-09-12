STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Experts call for edu-startups to come up with apps for blended learning

Educational experts have urged startups to develop aesthetically appealing tutoring aids for teachers to enable blended learning in the Covid-19 scenario.

Published: 12th September 2020 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2020 04:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Educational experts have urged startups to develop aesthetically appealing tutoring aids for teachers to enable blended learning in the Covid-19 scenario. The need for such apps was discussed at the 63rd Rajagiri Round Table Conference held via Zoom on the topic ‘How edu-startups can help schools with blended learning’.  According to them, such apps will make the jobs of teachers and administrators easier while reducing the dependence of students on gadgets and devices.

Suma Paul, principal, Assisi Vidyaniketan and CBSE ICT award winning teacher, said edu-startups can develop a variety of solutions to enable teachers to correct pronunciations and grammatical errors in vodcasts. “What is required is a customised solution, not ready-made software. Startups can focus on providing support to teach coding, develop virtual labs and augmented reality solutions.” 

According to her, each teacher has a different pedagogy and they need to impart individual learning experience for students. Loyola Antony, principal, St Christopher School, Nagaland, said startups should focus on ‘activity technology’. “This technology will enable children to use their mind and physique while reducing dependence on devices and gadgets.” Meanwhile, Hillary Hinchliff, principal, GEMS Modern Academy, opined that educational apps should have cyber security features that keep the students, schools and parents safe.

Christy Fernandez, chairman, Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation, suggested that startups consider developing a small device for `2,500 that will enable children to access all the learning materials online and work on it. “Social entrepreneurship should be promoted in edu-tech sector and KSIDC has seed money left for edu-startups. However, demand for products or services should be developed to a critical mass to them viable,” he said.

India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A health worker collects sample for COVID test in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Nearly equal proportions of urban and rural population got COVID-19 antibodies by early May: Study
Representational image (Express Illustrations| Prabha Shankar)
Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in TN, from same district as Anitha
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp