Experts call for edu-startups to come up with apps for blended learning

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Educational experts have urged startups to develop aesthetically appealing tutoring aids for teachers to enable blended learning in the Covid-19 scenario. The need for such apps was discussed at the 63rd Rajagiri Round Table Conference held via Zoom on the topic ‘How edu-startups can help schools with blended learning’. According to them, such apps will make the jobs of teachers and administrators easier while reducing the dependence of students on gadgets and devices.

Suma Paul, principal, Assisi Vidyaniketan and CBSE ICT award winning teacher, said edu-startups can develop a variety of solutions to enable teachers to correct pronunciations and grammatical errors in vodcasts. “What is required is a customised solution, not ready-made software. Startups can focus on providing support to teach coding, develop virtual labs and augmented reality solutions.”

According to her, each teacher has a different pedagogy and they need to impart individual learning experience for students. Loyola Antony, principal, St Christopher School, Nagaland, said startups should focus on ‘activity technology’. “This technology will enable children to use their mind and physique while reducing dependence on devices and gadgets.” Meanwhile, Hillary Hinchliff, principal, GEMS Modern Academy, opined that educational apps should have cyber security features that keep the students, schools and parents safe.

Christy Fernandez, chairman, Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation, suggested that startups consider developing a small device for `2,500 that will enable children to access all the learning materials online and work on it. “Social entrepreneurship should be promoted in edu-tech sector and KSIDC has seed money left for edu-startups. However, demand for products or services should be developed to a critical mass to them viable,” he said.