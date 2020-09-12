STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Parents of Walayar kids to stage protest

The protest is being organised by Justice for Walayar Kids Forum on the birthday of the elder girl.

Published: 12th September 2020 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2020 04:19 AM   |  A+A-

Various organisations protest demanding justice for the girls in the Walayar case.

File photo of various organisations demanding justice for the girls in the Walayar case. (File Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The parents of the two minor girl of Walayar in Palakkad district, who were found dead under mysterious circumstances in 2017, will stage a protest in front of the Gandhi statue at Kacheripady in Ernakulam on Sunday. The protest is being organised by Justice for Walayar Kids Forum on the birthday of the elder girl. The protest will be held from 9 am to 4 pm adhering to the Covid protocol, said forum leaders C R Neelakandan and Augustine Vattoli at a press conference here on Friday. Retired judge Kemal Pasha will inaugurate the protest.

TAGS
Walayar
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A health worker collects sample for COVID test in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Nearly equal proportions of urban and rural population got COVID-19 antibodies by early May: Study
Representational image (Express Illustrations| Prabha Shankar)
Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in TN, from same district as Anitha
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp