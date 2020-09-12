Parents of Walayar kids to stage protest

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The parents of the two minor girl of Walayar in Palakkad district, who were found dead under mysterious circumstances in 2017, will stage a protest in front of the Gandhi statue at Kacheripady in Ernakulam on Sunday. The protest is being organised by Justice for Walayar Kids Forum on the birthday of the elder girl. The protest will be held from 9 am to 4 pm adhering to the Covid protocol, said forum leaders C R Neelakandan and Augustine Vattoli at a press conference here on Friday. Retired judge Kemal Pasha will inaugurate the protest.