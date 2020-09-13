188 new Covid cases, 233 recover in Ernakulam district

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district on Saturday reported 188 new Covid cases, with 180 persons contracting the infection through local transmission. Eight persons arrived from other states. Those who tested positive also include 10 healthcare workers.

There seems to be no respite for West Kochi from the coronavirus spread as Fort Kochi reported 18 fresh cases. Elsewhere in the district, multiple cases were reported from Kunnukkara, Rayamangalam, Edathala and Kothamangalam. Meanwhile, 233 Covid patients recovered and were discharged. A total of 3,038 remain under treatment.