4,000 delegates to attend cOcOn 2020 meet

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In the wake of growing digital threats all over the world, the announcement of ‘cOcOn 2020’ – cyber security and hacking conference, has attracted more than 4,000 delegates consisting majorly of IT enthusiasts from the state. The conference is being organised by Kerala Police in association with the Information Security Research Association (ISRA) and the Society for the Policing of Cyberspace (POLCYB), a not-for-profit society based in Canada.

According to the organisers, the main aim of the conference is to provide a common platform for security forces, government, industrial leaders, start-ups, students and professionals to get hands-on exposure to the latest technological advancements in the field.

The conference will be inaugurated by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on September 18 and will also feature talks by National Security Advisor Ajith Doval, Kris Gopalakrishnan and NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant. A host of international speakers including Prince Michel De Yugoslavie, Grandson of King Umberto of Italy and Chris Roberts, vCISO advisor, and experts on counter threat intelligence and vulnerability research within the information security industry will also be participating. Register at: https://india.cOcOn.org/2020/home.