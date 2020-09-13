Sastra University wins Moot Court title

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The three-member team from School of Law, SASTRA University, emerged as the winners of the first Surana & Surana and CUSAT School of Legal Studies Dr A T Markose Memorial Law Moot Court Competition - 2020. The team representing, School of Law, Christ University, came as the runner up in the competition while the group of National Law University, Nagpur, bagged the best memorial prize.

The final round of the online competition, jointly organised by School of Legal Studies and Surana and Surana, International attorneys, Chennai, was held from 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm on Saturday.Shaji P Chaly, Sunil Thomas and N Nagaresh, judges of the Kerala High Court, selected the winners. The valedictory function which started at 6 pm was presided over by CUSAT Vice-chancellor K N Madhusoodanan.