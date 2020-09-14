Decomposed body found inside hotel building in Angamaly near Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A badly decomposed body was found on the premises of a closed hotel in Angamaly town on Sunday morning. Officers said the body was found inside the hotel building at bank junction and it was decomposed beyond recognition.

The hotel had been shuttered in COVID's wake. Angamaly police said passersby found the body after an unbearable stench emanated from the building.

An investigation is on to establish the identity of the deceased since the police were unable to get even the faintest idea about the deceased person during the inquest proceedings. A case of unnatural death has been registered.