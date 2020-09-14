STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Ernakulam district reports highest single day spike of COVID-19 cases

Raising concerns, the spread of the virus continued unabated in existing clusters even as new clusters emerged.

Published: 14th September 2020 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2020 02:59 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam district on Sunday registered yet another high in single-day COVID count with 326 new cases. As many as 304 cases have resulted from local transmission. The other 22 persons who tested positive arrived from other states. 

According to the health department, the number of cases reported rose with increased testing. Raising concerns, the spread of the virus continued unabated in existing clusters even as new clusters emerged. Thripunithura (21), Kadungalloor (17), Kothamangalam (17), Mattanchery (14), Kalamassery (10) and North Paravoor (8) reported the highest number of cases. 

Six healthcare workers were among those who turned positive on the day. Multiple cases were also reported from Kottuvally, Udayamperoor, Alangad, Elamkunnapuzha, Kunnathunad, Choornikkara, Cheranalloor and Manjapra. 

While 232 patients recovered and were discharged, a total of 3,133 remain under treatment in the district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Ernakulam COVID cases
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | EPS)
Madras High Court judge seeks contempt proceedings against actor Suriya for remarks on NEET
Ladakh stand-off: It’s time for strategic clarity
For representational purposes
Yoga, chyawanprash in new govt protocol for recovered Covid-19 patients
Dunnadi Asthan in south Kashmir's Shopian was electrified recently after a 63 KVA transformer was installed in the village.
Truly electrifying moment! After 73 years, J&K village begins tryst with light and hope

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp