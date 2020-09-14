Ernakulam district reports highest single day spike of COVID-19 cases

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam district on Sunday registered yet another high in single-day COVID count with 326 new cases. As many as 304 cases have resulted from local transmission. The other 22 persons who tested positive arrived from other states.

According to the health department, the number of cases reported rose with increased testing. Raising concerns, the spread of the virus continued unabated in existing clusters even as new clusters emerged. Thripunithura (21), Kadungalloor (17), Kothamangalam (17), Mattanchery (14), Kalamassery (10) and North Paravoor (8) reported the highest number of cases.

Six healthcare workers were among those who turned positive on the day. Multiple cases were also reported from Kottuvally, Udayamperoor, Alangad, Elamkunnapuzha, Kunnathunad, Choornikkara, Cheranalloor and Manjapra.

While 232 patients recovered and were discharged, a total of 3,133 remain under treatment in the district.