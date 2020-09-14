Kochi's CUSAT, ISRO sign deal to collaborate on research activities

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Department of Physics, Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) and the Laboratory for Electro-Optics Systems (LEOS), a key laboratory of ISRO (Bengaluru), have inked a deal for a research collaboration.

A ‘letter of intent’ comprising the responsibilities of both the institutions in this regard was signed by CUSAT registrar Meera V, LEOS director KV Sriram, Titus K Mathew (head, Department of Physics), Anoop K K (assistant professor, Department of Physics) and Umesh SB (division head, Infrared Laser System Division, ILSD) and Sridhar RVLN (team lead-LIBS Instrument, LEOS).

The Applied Optic Division in the Department of Physics, CUSAT, has been actively engaged in research activities. LEOS will provide the qualitatively-analysed spectra and data sets to the CUSAT team for abundance estimation of elements using newly-evolved approaches.

The team is also instrumental in the ongoing Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscope activities of the department. CUSAT Vice-Chancellor KN Madhusoodanan, said the venture will be a opportunity for the researchers of the university to be involved in projects of national importance.

