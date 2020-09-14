Pontifical Eucharist celebrated at Vallarpadam Basilica

By Express News Service

KOCHI: “St Mary who raised Meenakshi and her child from the depth of the ocean will save the world from Covid-19,” said Joseph Kalathiparambil, Archbishop of Varapuzha. He was speaking at the Pontifical eucharist celebrated at the Vallarpadam Basilica on the occasion of this year’s Marian pilgrimage.

Stanley Mathirappilly delivered the gospel. Ebijin Arackal, chancellor of the Archdiocese of Varapuzha, vice-chancellor Joseph Lixon, Basilica rector Michael Thalaketti, Fr Joby Alappatt and Fr Jaicel Correa were the other priests who participated in the ceremony.

This year’s Marian pilgrimage at the historic Vallarpadam Basilica concluded with the “spiritual participation” of the faithful in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. The archbishop of Varapuzha had decided to conduct the pilgrimage held every year from Ernakulam to Vypeen with the spiritual, not physical, participation of the faithful to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infection. The participation of the faithful from their homes was telecast live.

This year’s feast of St Vallarpadathamma will commence with the flag-hoisting ceremony on Wednesday and will end on September 24.

The feast rites to be performed on Wednesday (5.30pm to 7.30pm) and September 24 (10am to 12 noon) will be telecast live on Asianet UTSAV (channel 99), KEN TV, Den network (609) and on Goodness TV. It will also be broadcast live on Vallarpadam Basilica’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.