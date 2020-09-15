‘Bus on Demand’ to arrive in Ernakulam district

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a bid to make KSRTC more profitable, the state-run transport service is coming up with a new project called ‘Bus On Demand’ (BOND) in the district.As per the scheme, a group of people heading in the same direction or destination can pre-book the bus for a period of 15 or more days. This provision is aimed at helping government officials reach their offices without hindrances.According to Thajudheen Sahib V M, District Transport Officer (DTO), the new scheme is part of the measures introduced by KSRTC to overcome hurdles created by the Covid outbreak.

“We are planning to start the service in Ernakulam soon. The facility will come in handy for employees heading for Infopark and the Collectorate. For instance, a group of employees heading for the District Collectorate at Kakkanad from Tripunithura can jointly hire a bus. The same bus will drop them back home too,” he adds.

The passengers who use two-wheelers can park their vehicles at respective depots, from where they can take the BOND service.All passengers will be provided seating facility. There will also be a WhatsApp group which will intimate passengers when the service starts. “The passengers will have to pre-book for the facility. Though the charges will be slightly higher, the services will be run on time and enable easy transportation. We also provide an opportunity for people to take a ride before deciding on whether to depend on the service or not,” added the DTO.The BOND facility will be available from Paravoor, Muvattupuzha, Kothamangalam, Aluva, Piravom and other bus stations.

A hit in the capital

The KSRTC’s BOND service, which was launched last week, is slowly catching up in the state capital. The first BOND service in the district was started at Venjaramoodu depot and according to KSRTC authorities, the initiative is getting a good response. “We are targeting the two-wheeler riders, especially government employees and those working in private institutions. Many are struggling to reach their offices located in the city limits. This can be a solution to heavy traffic and bad roads. Now they can park their two-wheelers and take the BOND service and reach their destination without any hassles,” said an official of KSRTC. The KSRTC has begun BOND services from their four depots already -- Neyyattinkara, Venjaramoodu, Attingal and Kattakada.

THE B0ND

● AA group of people heading in the same direction or destination can pre-book the bus for a period of 15 or more days

● The facility will come in handy for employees heading for work hubs like Infopark and Collectorate

● All passengers will be provided seating facility

Unlimited stops

The depots will run unlimited stop bus services. This will help passengers alight and board the bus from stops they prefer. In the district, unlimited stop services will be run on Ernakulam-Arthungal, Arthungal-High Court, Chellanam-High Court, Kakkanad-Chellanam, Chellanam-Ernakulam routes.