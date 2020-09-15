STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

‘Bus on Demand’ to arrive in Ernakulam district

BOND helps employees of a particular office commute

Published: 15th September 2020 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2020 02:58 PM   |  A+A-

Passengers waiting at Ernakulam KSRTC Bus station

Passengers waiting at Ernakulam KSRTC Bus station. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a bid to make KSRTC more profitable, the state-run transport service is coming up with a new project called ‘Bus On Demand’ (BOND) in the district.As per the scheme, a group of people heading in the same direction or destination can pre-book the bus for a period of 15 or more days. This provision is aimed at helping government officials reach their offices without hindrances.According to Thajudheen Sahib V M, District Transport Officer (DTO), the new scheme is part of the measures introduced by KSRTC to overcome hurdles created by the Covid outbreak.

“We are planning to start the service in Ernakulam soon. The facility will come in handy for employees heading for Infopark and the Collectorate. For instance, a group of employees heading for the District Collectorate at Kakkanad from Tripunithura can jointly hire a bus. The same bus will drop them back home too,” he adds.

The passengers who use two-wheelers can park their vehicles at respective depots, from where they can take the BOND service.All passengers will be provided seating facility. There will also be a WhatsApp group which will intimate passengers when the service starts. “The passengers will have to pre-book for the facility. Though the charges will be slightly higher, the services will be run on time and enable easy transportation. We also provide an opportunity for people to take a ride before deciding on whether to depend on the service or not,” added the DTO.The BOND facility will be available from Paravoor, Muvattupuzha, Kothamangalam, Aluva, Piravom and other bus stations.

A hit in the capital
The KSRTC’s BOND service, which was launched last week, is slowly catching up in the state capital. The first BOND service in the district was started at Venjaramoodu depot and according to KSRTC authorities, the initiative is getting a good response. “We are targeting the two-wheeler riders, especially government employees and those working in private institutions. Many are struggling to reach their offices located in the city limits. This can be a solution to heavy traffic and bad roads. Now they can park their two-wheelers and take the BOND service and reach their destination without any hassles,” said an official of KSRTC. The KSRTC has begun BOND services from their four depots already -- Neyyattinkara, Venjaramoodu, Attingal and Kattakada.

THE  B0ND
●    AA  group of people heading in the same direction or destination can pre-book the bus for a period of 15 or more days 
●    The facility will come in handy for employees heading for work hubs like Infopark and Collectorate 
●    All passengers will be provided seating facility 

Unlimited stops
The depots will run unlimited stop bus services. This will help passengers alight and board the bus from stops they prefer. In the district, unlimited stop services will be run on Ernakulam-Arthungal, Arthungal-High Court, Chellanam-High Court, Kakkanad-Chellanam, Chellanam-Ernakulam routes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ernakulam KSRTC
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Pushkar V/EPS)
Same-sex marriages not part of Indian culture and law: SG to Delhi HC
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Plasma therapy for Covid-19 patients can't be written off, says study
Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan | Shekhar yadav
Paying fine doesn’t mean I have accepted SC verdict: Prashant Bhushan
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India will now have to deploy troops all along LAC: Ex-Army commanders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp