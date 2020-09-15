Consultancy to be roped in for AC Road highway project

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala State Transport Project (KSTP) has initiated procedures to engage a consultancy as the ‘Authority’s Engineer’ to supervise the construction works for upgrading the Alappuzha-Changanassery (AC) Road into a semi-elevated highway under the Rebuild Kerala Initiative (RKI). The works are expected to begin in five to six months as the tendering process for finalising the contractor will be completed within two weeks.

To be undertaken on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode, the project has a 30-month completion deadline. Once completed, the semi-elevated highway will bring an end to the regular flooding of the AC Road during the monsoon season which severely hits movement of vehicles, causing hardships to people living in Kuttanad.