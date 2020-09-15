Ministry asks ports to procure only Indian-made tug boats

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ministry of Shipping has directed all major ports, including the Cochin Port, to procure or charter tug boats which are only made in India. All procurements being done by major ports would now need to be carried out as per the revised ‘Make in India’ order. The Ministry of Shipping is aiming to promote the Indian shipbuilding industry and have a discussion with some leading countries for Make in India shipbuilding.

Union Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya said that the government is taking 360-degree actions to revive old shipyards and promote shipbuilding. “It is a step towards bolstering the revival of Indian Shipbuilding and a big move towards AatmaNirbhar Shipping in AatmaNirbhar Bharat.The government will try to create an ecosystem for shipbuilding, ship repair, ship recycling and flagging in India,” he said.