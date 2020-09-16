239 fresh Covid cases, 209 recover

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district on Tuesday reported 239 fresh Covid cases. Of the new patients, 236 contracted the virus through local contact, while three arrived from other states.Worryingly, a majority of the local transmission cases were reported from within the city. Kalamassery, Kaloor, Kadavanthra, Aluva, Mattanchery and Fort Kochi reaported multiple cases on the day.

Seven health workers also tested positive for Covid. As many as 209 persons recovered on Tuesday. The district also collected 1,420 samples for RT-PCR test on the day. As many as 3,292 patients are currently undergoing treatment for Covid here.