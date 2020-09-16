STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Driving schools off to a great restart

While driving schools and students are excited to resume sessions, MVD has two squads on the road
checking to ensure that the instructors and learners are sticking to the new guidelines

Published: 16th September 2020 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2020 03:33 PM   |  A+A-

A driving lesson in progress in Kochi. The classes resumed on Tuesday after five months

A driving lesson in progress in Kochi. The classes resumed on Tuesday after five months . (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)

By Likhitha P Nair
Express News Service

KOCHI: For driving schools in the city, it has been over five months of slumber. After the government order allowing them to reopen on September 14, a lot has changed for them too. But, despite restrictions to enforce social distancing and the directive to regularly sanitise the vehicles, most schools in the city are happy the way things have started. 

“We have started getting many inquiries. There were people whose licence renewal was pending and people who were waiting to finish their tests. We are prioritising them now. We are yet to start full-fledged classes,” says Vinu VM from the Maruti Driving School at Palarivattom. But, Toyota driving school in Nettoor has already started with new students. “We had around 10 students coming in today.

Before the pandemic, we used to teach around 30 students everyday. But the slots have reduced. We always gave one-on-one lessons, so the social distancing rule is not that hard to follow,” said an instructor with the school.Many students, who were waiting for the relaxation, are also relieved. “My learner’s licence expired months ago, and it has been hard without it. Especially with the lockdown and skeletal public transport services, this would be a great time to be able to drive. I went and registered at a driving school in Vyttila yesterday, and the test will hopefully happen on Thursday,” says Sanju Sunny, a research executive. 

The employment shift that pandemic has caused is also making a lot of people call in for driving lessons, hoping to learn new skills. “Enquiries have gone up. While students and youngsters call in large numbers, now that they have some time in hand to finally learn driving, a few expats have called us too. We provide heavy equipment licences too, and there is a demand for skilled workers across India,” says Aravind Milal of A2Z Driving School & Heavy Equipment in Chittoor Road.

norms  in place
For Learner’s Test
Though the official government directive is yet to come through, driving tests will resume on Thursday. The state has asked motor vehicle inspectors and joint RTOs to ensure that all guidelines are being obeyed during the test, which will be held on the first and 15th of every month. 

Here are a few things to know
Only those who took a learner’s license before the lockdown or those who failed to pass in a previous test can apply until October 15. 
Tests will be conducted at 50% strength.
Learner’s tests will continue to be conducted online.

General guidelines 

Those from containment zones cannot appear for the test.
Applicants with fever, cough or other symptoms will be exempted.
Those above the age of 60, pregnant women, and those with chronic diseases cannot apply.
All queues must follow social distancing guidelines
Only the instructor and student can be accommodated in a vehicle
Officers must use gloves, masks, and face shields.
Applicants must carry sanitisers and use it evenly
The applicant’s bystanders will not be allowed to enter the ground

