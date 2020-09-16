KSRTC bus shops to come up at main depot, boat jetty 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In the next two days, the city will have shops on repurposed KSRTC buses in prime locations with the corporation all set to roll it’s ‘Safe to Eat’ project. Besides Thiruvananthapuram, the ‘bus-shops’ will start operating in Ernakulam also. The bus shops would be stationed at Ernakulam South Station and boat jetty in Ernakulam.

KSRTC is conscious of the quality of the products sold at the shops and hence has only allowed a handful of government or semi-government brands to rent out the buses. Besides Milma, Kudumbashree, Jail department, Matsyafed, Horticorp, Kepco chicken and Meat Products of India have shown interest. The first Kudumbashree cafe will also come up adjacent to the Milma shop at East Fort.KSRTC also has plans to convert some of buses into ‘shops on wheels’ that can be parked at different locations in majors cities.