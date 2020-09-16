Protest by parents in front of  Al-Ameen School turns violent

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Parents who were protesting in front of Al-Ameen School, Edappally, on Tuesday demanding a reduction in fees have accused the police of manhandling them. Two persons were injured, while two others were arrested in connection with the incident. The parents have been staging a standing protest in front of the school for the past 17 days alleging that the management has not reduced the fees despite severe financial crisis due to Covid-19.

The parents’ collective lodged a complaint against Elamakkara SI Vipin for manhandling the protesters. Kalam, a parent who was part of the protest, said the police deliberately acted to undermine the strike. “The incident occurred at noon when a team under the SI arrived at the spot and forced the protesters to enter the police jeep. They even manhandled women without a single woman officer. Shameena Sidhique, a parent, was severely injured. Shafi, another parent, fractured his leg,” he said.

Elamakkara police officials said the protesters attacked the officers who were directing them to disperse from the area. Two persons, T A Mujeeb Rahman and Mohammed Russel, were arrested for attacking the officers.