STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Vice-President Naidu inaugurates CII global ayurveda virtual meet

  Ayurveda should tide over the challenges posed by Western medicine and reach out to the world, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Tuesday.

Published: 16th September 2020 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2020 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Ayurveda should tide over the challenges posed by Western medicine and reach out to the world, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Tuesday. Inaugurating the CII Global Ayurveda Summit through video-conferencing, he stressed on the need for ayurveda to connect with technology and target new market segments by using non-traditional means. 

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said the growing demand for ayurveda products will help India position itself as a major source of inputs for the ayurveda system of medicine. CII southern region deputy chairman C K Ranganathan said India’s export of ayurvedic products is worth more than $780 million a year and the sector is expected to grow at a rate of 20 per cent till 2022. CII Kerala state council chairman Thomas John Muthoot said Kerala’s sales revenue in the ayurveda sector is estimated to be around Rs 1,500 crore.

CII Kerala former chairman S Sajikumar, CII ayurveda panel convenor P M Varier, AVP Research Foundation director Somit Kumar and co-convenor Baby Mathew spoke on the occasion. The summit aims at showcasing ayurveda and herbal medicine and promote the theme ‘Ayurveda for Immunity’. The meet is being conducted as a web event for 30 days, till October 14, with seminars and exhibitions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Venkaiah Naidu
India Matters
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19: Russia ties up with Dr Reddy's for vaccine trial in India, to supply 10 crore doses by December
Image of Indian army used for representational purpose onlly. ( Photo | PTI)
Indian Army fully geared to fight full-fledged war in eastern Ladakh: Northern Command
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
90-year lease has ended: Kin of late king who gave land to AMU want it back
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing the Assembly in Chennai
AIADMK govt firm on two-language policy, CM Edappadi tells Tamil Nadu Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp