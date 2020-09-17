Applications invited for Kerala Energy Conservation Awards

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To promote energy conservation activities in Kerala, the state government has announced Kerala State Energy Conservation Awards under the aegis of Energy Management Centre. Applications are invited for the financial year 2019-20 in eight categories. The winners will receive an award, citation, and a cash prize of `1 lakh or `50,000 depending on the category. Applications can mailed to ecawardsemc@gmail.com on or before October 15. For details regarding the application, visit http://www.keralaenergy.gov.in/