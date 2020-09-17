STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kochi traders hit by vegetable price rise

The primary reason for the price increase is that vegetables come only from Palakkad and Tamil Nadu now

Published: 17th September 2020 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 02:28 PM   |  A+A-

Representative image of a market in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Even though the easing of lockdown restrictions gave abreather to fruits and vegetable traders, their joy seems to be short-lived. While the demand increased during the Onam period, the same has dwindled now in the city, with skyrocketing prices. According to Ashokan T V, a trader at the Tripunithura market, the primary reason for the price hike is that vegetables only come from Palakkad and Tamil Nadu now. 

“Usually, we have supplies from Karnataka too, but currently districts such as Mysure are in their cultivation season. During Onam, the prices were high, but it then dropped right after the festive season. It has increased once again. Despite the reduced demand, the prices remain high because of shortage of supply,” he said.However, Mani, a vegetable seller, said the spike in street vendors during the lockdown was a reason for lower demand and uneven sales.

“Street vendors selling vegetables, fish, biriyani and eggs have mushroomed during the lockdown. Along with Covid-19, that has also significantly contributed to fewer sales,” he said. As on Tuesday, the retail prices of tomato stood at Rs60/kg, ginger was priced at Rs135, onion was sold for Rs35, ladies finger at Rs65 and potato at Rs50/kg. N H Shameed, general secretary of Ernakulam Market Stall Owners’ Association, mentioned the decline in supplies that arrived in markets. 

“Earlier, we used to get 20 loads of vegetables. It has now shrunk to 10 loads. As expected, Covid is the main reason -- it has led to fewer labourers in Tamil Nadu and almost nil cultivation. In the place of 100 sacks that used to arrive, he number has dropped to 30. Then, the season for fruits and vegetables like green mango and drumsticks is over. Now, the wholesale price of drumstick is Rs50/kg and retail is Rs60/kg. Similarily, green mangoes are priced at Rs65 for wholesale and Rs74 for retail. Two weeks ago the wholesale rate of onions was Rs14, now it has increased to Rs31 in wholesale and Rs35 in retail price,” he said. 

However, bananas have seen diminished prices; ‘nenthran’ was Rs50 during Onam, now it has declined to Rs25; njalipoovan was Rs48, now it stands at Rs40. Shameed added that while the price of beans has increased considerably -- from Rs65 to Rs80 -- the price of a winter crop such as potato has remained the same,  Rs40  over the past week.

