STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kochi Metro: Construction of eight more terminals begins

With this, total number of terminals under construction rises to 16

Published: 17th September 2020 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In an effort to add one more feather in the city’s cap by 2021, the Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) kicked off the construction of eight more terminals for the Kochi Water Metro project on Wednesday. The work began with piling works at Eloor.Besides Eloor, Cheranalloor, South Chittoor, ferry at Cochin Port Trust, Kumbalam, Kadamakkudy, Mulavukad North and Paliyamthuruthu are the other terminals proposed by the KMRL for the project. With this, the total number of terminals under construction rose to 16.

“Construction of the terminals is progressing in various locations. The eight new terminals will ensure connectivity between rural parts of Kochi and the mainland. Their construction will be completed  early next year in a time-bound manner,” said KMRL MD Alkesh Kumar Sharma while attending the ground-breaking ceremony at Eloor with senior officials of KMRL.

The approximate size of each terminal is 2,500sqft. The terminals will have all modern facilities for passengers. Kool Homes Builders, Kochi, has been tasked with constructing the eight terminals. The `747-crore Water Metro project is the largest water-related initiative in Asia and aims at bringing the metro experience to water transport by introducing advanced ferries and revamping boat jetties. 

It was in August that the construction of the first set of boats for the project kick-started at Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL). CSL was awarded the tender for the construction of 23 hybrid passenger boats by KMRL in September 2019 for an estimated `175 crore. The proposed boats will have a capacity to carry 100 passengers each and will be powered by an electric propulsion system equipped with lithium titanium oxide batteries.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi Metro
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| Twitter)
China trying to obstruct India from patrolling at LAC but no power can stop our Army: Rajnath
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tahir Hussain, Safoora Zargar among 15 named in Delhi riots plot
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (File photo| AP)
Goodbye India, hello IPL: MS Dhoni set to 'rule roost' in UAE
For representational purposes (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustrations)
Job loss during lockdown sucked these women in Tamil Nadu into underbelly of couple swapping

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp