Nettoor murder: Cops still groping in the dark

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Panangad police continue to grope in the dark about the persons involved in the street fight in which a 19-year-old was murdered at Nettoor. Late on Monday, Fahad Hussain had succumbed to the injuries sustained after two gangs were engaged in a fight at INTUC junction, Nettoor, on Sunday night. The fight followed arguments over a drug case registered earlier. On Tuesday, the police had recovered the weapons used to attack Fahad.