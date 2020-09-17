STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Oleum makes contact-less fuel payment a reality for customers

With the app, customers are only required to flash the QR code, which will be generated on their mobile phone, at a recognised fuel station to complete the payment.

Published: 17th September 2020 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Saji Cherian, MLA, launching the Oleum app at a fuel station in Chengannur

By Ramu R  
Express News Service

KOCHI: Customers can now pay for fuel digitally using the app Oleum. Developed by Bengaluru-based Waylink Pitstop Solutions Private Limited, the app uses QR code-based technology to facilitate payments.
“Promoting the concept of ‘fuel without fear’, the app was developed keeping in mind the Covid-19 restrictions. With Oleum, customers can complete the transaction without coming into contact with those dispensing it,” said Sony Cherian, director of Oleum. 

With the app, customers are only required to flash the QR code, which will be generated on their mobile phone, at a recognised fuel station to complete the payment. Besides making payments, the app will also display information such as the vehicle’s current mileage and the amount of fuel consumed. 

“The app will also be beneficial to contractors who possess a large number of vehicles,” said Sony. At present, Oleum is only recognised at two fuel stations, which are owned by Kuthiravattom fuels in the Chengannur area. The first transaction using the app was made by Chengannur MLA Saji Cherian during the inauguration ceremony that was held recently. Former MP Thomas Kuthiravattom, Oleum managing director Ranjan Satheesh and Sony also spoke on the occasion.

Expansion plans 
Waylink Pitstop Solutions Private Limited is looking to enable the app in at least 100 fuel stations across the state before March 2021. Fuel stations in Kayamkulam and Mavelikkara will be integrated under the programme shortly. The company also plans to place one employee at every station to coordinate and give direction to customers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| Twitter)
China trying to obstruct India from patrolling at LAC but no power can stop our Army: Rajnath
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tahir Hussain, Safoora Zargar among 15 named in Delhi riots plot
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (File photo| AP)
Goodbye India, hello IPL: MS Dhoni set to 'rule roost' in UAE
For representational purposes (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustrations)
Job loss during lockdown sucked these women in Tamil Nadu into underbelly of couple swapping

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp