Plan to bring out low-cost ventilators

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Project Prana Foundation is partnering with IndVentr consortium to mitigate challenges in medical device shortages during the pandemic. With Covid-19 on the rise in many nations, healthcare systems are desperately seeking to bolster their supply of ventilators to meet the volumes of patients requiring mechanical ventilatory support.

“Project Prana and IndVentr will join forces to offer both low-cost ventilators and multiplexing systems to markets in India and neighbouring countries,” said Shriya Srinivasan, president of the Project Prana Foundation.“This effort is poised to equip and greatly expand the capacity of healthcare systems in developing nations,” says Khalil Ramadi, vice president of the Foundation.