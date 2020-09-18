Decentralised health system to control Covid spread launched in Ernakulam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To control the spread of Covid in the district, which reported its highest single-day tally with 383 new cases on Thursday, a decentralised management system has been launched by roping in local self-government bodies and primary health centres.

The aim is to effectively identify those in contact lists and those with symptoms, said District Collector S Suhas. This is the first such initiative in the state. Under it, the health department will track and identify those who came in contact with Covid patients.

“People in the vulnerable category will be placed under 14-day quarantine. If they show no symptoms during the period, there would be no need for Covid tests. More ayurveda doctors, nurses and lab technicians will be trained to collect swabs and for antigen testing,” said a health official.

Asymptomatic cases will be allowed to stay at home and continue treatment. Telemedicine facility will be ensured for those in quarantine and home isolation.

From now, no Covid test will be done on deceased persons who did not exhibit Covid symptoms, said S Suhas. Tests will be done if a patient died with symptoms or suspected symptoms, he said.

A health official said special arrangements will be made for areas like Kochi Corporation and municipalities, which have a high population count.

Of the day’s 383 new patients, 374 were infected through local transmission. As many as 15 healthcare staff and two police personnel are also among the new patients.

A high number of Covid cases were reported from areas like Payipra (18), Mattanchery (17), Tripunithura (16) and Vengola and Edathala (15 each). As many as 357 patients recovered on the day.