STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Hashtag revolution: Kochi knows to tweet and how!

 A study commissioned by Twitter India reveals that Kochi beat all cities across the country when it came to everyday conversations on food, photography and sports between Sept and Nov 2019

Published: 18th September 2020 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Swetha Kadiyala 
Express News Service

KOCHI:  The week started off on a cheery note for city’s Twitterati. A study commissioned by Twitter India has revealed that Kochi beat all cities when it came to everyday conversations on food, photography and sports last year. The survey which analysed 8.5 lakh tweets across 22 cities in the country over three months between September and November 2019 found that Kochi not only stood ahead of major metros in the three categories but also chirped away to top spots on tweets relating to animals and travel. 

According to digital marketing strategist and SEO analyst Shinu Shajahan, it is no surprise that Kochi topped the charts in categories with a strong visual component. “Kerala has deeper internet penetration as compared to most other states and the internet reach is more so in cities like Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode. However, more importantly, there is a predominant culture of sharing or posting about their daily activities on social media among Malayali youth.

For example, if they find a good eatery, they will immediately upload a picture or tweet about it. The majority of popular online groups or handles from the state are centred around food. Being a scenic state and a popular tourist destination for travellers from abroad also aids to the culture of forging virtual connections between visitors and locals,” said Shinu.

While search engine optimisation (SEO) was all the buzz a few years ago, industry experts believe social media optimisation (SMO) and social media marketing (SMM) has now taken the prime spot. “SMO and SMM are the latest trending topics among students in Kerala who want to learn digital marketing. They not only want to know how to get more views or likes for the content but also how to monetise it. This is a result of increased awareness about online platforms brought in by cheaper and easy access to the internet. Another contributing factor is the ever-growing number of social media influencers cropping up in the state,” added Shinu.

The ‘Conversation Replay’ study which focused on throwing back to India’s mundane yet joyful conversations on the platform same time last year found that the ten most talked about themes included animals, celebration, celebrity content, doing good deeds, family, food, humour, nostalgia, romance and sports. While Ludhiana topped the charts for conversations on romance, Raipur led conversations around animals. Bhubaneswar had the most conversations around family and doing good deeds. Mumbai tweeted most on nostalgia.

meet The winner
Kochi beat all cities on themes of food, photography and sports
City also bagged top spots for conversations on animals, travel and adventure
8.5 lakh tweets from September to November 2019 analysed
22 Indian cities considered for the survey
Most talked about themes: animals, celebration, celebrity content, doing good deeds, family, food, humour, nostalgia, romance and sports

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Twitter Kochi
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| Twitter)
China trying to obstruct India from patrolling at LAC but no power can stop our Army: Rajnath
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tahir Hussain, Safoora Zargar among 15 named in Delhi riots plot
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (File photo| AP)
Goodbye India, hello IPL: MS Dhoni set to 'rule roost' in UAE
For representational purposes (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustrations)
Job loss during lockdown sucked these women in Tamil Nadu into underbelly of couple swapping

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp